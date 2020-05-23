MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.25 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

