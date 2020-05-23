Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mackinac Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mackinac Financial from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

MFNC stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. Mackinac Financial has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $15.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mackinac Financial will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. Mackinac Financial’s payout ratio is presently 43.08%.

In related news, Director David Russ Steinhardt acquired 3,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $37,663.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFNC. Strs Ohio grew its position in Mackinac Financial by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Mackinac Financial by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,857 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mackinac Financial by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Mackinac Financial by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Mackinac Financial by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. 52.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

