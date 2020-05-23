Mackay Shields LLC Trims Stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 52.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $102.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.98. Keysight Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.82.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

