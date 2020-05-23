Mackay Shields LLC Sells 41,291 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 663,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,291 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.6% of Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $59,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 109,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 429,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,627,000 after buying an additional 85,507 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,371,000 after buying an additional 59,178 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $1,724,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.9% during the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 52,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after buying an additional 8,792 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM opened at $89.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $274.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

