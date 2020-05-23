Mackay Shields LLC Sells 25,600 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.12% of Select Medical worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 426.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,210 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 1,053.6% during the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Medical alerts:

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 11,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $322,800.03. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,393,036 shares in the company, valued at $180,091,824.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEM opened at $15.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.31. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $28.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Select Medical from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Select Medical from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Select Medical from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Select Medical from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.