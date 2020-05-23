Mackay Shields LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,878 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.23% of MicroStrategy worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,116,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 1,423.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,448,000 after buying an additional 51,011 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 335,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,850,000 after buying an additional 35,553 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,892,000 after buying an additional 25,621 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 111,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,864,000 after buying an additional 24,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

MSTR opened at $122.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.84 and a 200-day moving average of $137.10. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $165.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12). MicroStrategy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $111.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut MicroStrategy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.50.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

