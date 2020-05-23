Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Raised to C$8.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.19.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

LUN stock opened at C$6.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$4.08 and a 12 month high of C$8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,090.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The mining company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$507.44 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,589.98%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.