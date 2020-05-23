LONZA GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lonza Group AG operates as a supplier to the pharmaceutical, healthcare and life-science industries. The Company divides its activities into four divisions: Life Science Ingredients; Microbial Control; Custom Manufacturing, and Bioscience. The company’s Life Science Ingredients segment produces nutrition ingredients for applications in nutrition (food, feed and pharmaceutical application) and chemical intermediates for the agricultural industry. The Microbial Control division focuses on five areas: hygiene, wood protection, water treatment, oil/gas applications, and industrial preservation and comprises products ranging from disinfectants to household cleaning products. The Custom Manufacturing division comprises products used in pharmaceuticals sector. The Bioscience division comprises bioscience products, including cell culture and molecular biology tools for research, tests for microbial detection, and media used in the production of therapeutics. Lonza Group AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. “

Several other analysts have also commented on LZAGY. UBS Group lowered shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

LZAGY stock opened at $49.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.10. LONZA GRP AG/ADR has a one year low of $30.45 and a one year high of $50.88.

LONZA GRP AG/ADR Company Profile

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma&Biotech and Specialty Ingredients. Its products and services cover bio research solutions, such as stem cells primary cells and media, cell culture, transfection, exosomes, and assay solutions; electrophoresis of nucleic acids and proteins; primary and stem cell protocols; Hepatocytes/ADMETox solutions for microsomes and primary cell culture applications; and CytoSMART system, a live cell imaging and monitoring system.

