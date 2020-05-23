Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut Liquidia Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.88.

LQDA stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. Liquidia Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $10.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.40.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liquidia Technologies will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc purchased 52,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $258,503.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 175,573 shares of company stock valued at $862,740 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Liquidia Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 103.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares during the period. 46.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

