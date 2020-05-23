Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Linx from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Linx from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Linx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Linx from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.17.

Linx stock opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. Linx has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.43.

Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.90 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0184 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Linx during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Linx during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linx during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Linx during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Linx during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

About Linx

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning, and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic fund transfer, e-commerce, and customer relationship management solutions.

