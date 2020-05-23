Line (NYSE:LN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Line (NYSE:LN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LINE Corporation develops and operates the LINE application for smartphones. It offers messenger services which include free messages, voice calls and video calls. The company also provides communication and content sales and advertising services through LINE advertising, livedoor blog, and NAVER Matome Web portals. LINE Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

LN opened at $49.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.03 and a 200-day moving average of $47.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.24 and a beta of 0.74. Line has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Line (NYSE:LN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $543.76 million during the quarter. Line had a negative return on equity of 26.60% and a negative net margin of 19.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Line will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Line by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 319,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,372,000 after buying an additional 42,317 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Line by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 102,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after buying an additional 21,351 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Line by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 13,557 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Line by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 16,834 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Line by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 69,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the period. 1.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Line Company Profile

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and life and financial services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia. It operates through two segments, Core Business and Strategic Business. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enables users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

