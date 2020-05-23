Lindsey S. Rheaume Sells 2,329 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Stock

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) EVP Lindsey S. Rheaume sold 2,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $72,245.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $31.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $55.97. The firm has a market cap of $994.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.22). Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $85.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.54 million. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.37%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EGBN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Eagle Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGBN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 20.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

