Liberum Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Integrafin (LON:IHP)

Integrafin (LON:IHP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IHP. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Integrafin from GBX 470 ($6.18) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Integrafin from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 510 ($6.71) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research report on Thursday.

IHP opened at GBX 500 ($6.58) on Thursday. Integrafin has a 12-month low of GBX 285 ($3.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 530 ($6.97). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 470.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 449.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32.

Integrafin (LON:IHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 6.80 ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Integrafin will post 1189.9999817 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integrafin news, insider Christopher Munro sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.70), for a total value of £254,500 ($334,780.32). Also, insider Jonathan Gunby sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 401 ($5.27), for a total value of £5,994.95 ($7,886.02).

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform, which offers asset custody, transaction processing, advisory services, portfolio monitoring, and reporting tools. Its Transact platform enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients; provides personal service to advisers and their clients; offers access to approximately 8,000 funds and assets listed on stock markets; and provides access to report and analysis tools, investment portfolio management, lifetime cash flow modelling, and others.

