Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Harworth Group (LON:HWG)

Harworth Group (LON:HWG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt decreased their target price on Harworth Group from GBX 146 ($1.92) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of HWG opened at GBX 90.40 ($1.19) on Thursday. Harworth Group has a one year low of GBX 83.66 ($1.10) and a one year high of GBX 160.23 ($2.11). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 95.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 123.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.99, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $291.13 million and a PE ratio of 11.44.

Harworth Group (LON:HWG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 7.90 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 11.60 ($0.15) by GBX (3.70) (($0.05)). Analysts expect that Harworth Group will post 185.0000104 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harworth Group news, insider Owen Michaelson sold 75,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.24), for a total transaction of £70,868.48 ($93,223.47). Also, insider Chris Birch sold 14,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.24), for a total value of £13,538.82 ($17,809.55). Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,079 shares of company stock valued at $10,629,426.

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

