LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $2.90 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.40% from the stock’s current price.

LTM has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of LATAM Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on LATAM Airlines Group from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.23.

LATAM Airlines Group stock opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 2.16. LATAM Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average is $7.41.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The transportation company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. LATAM Airlines Group had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 1.89%. Research analysts predict that LATAM Airlines Group will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in LATAM Airlines Group by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,625,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 312,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in LATAM Airlines Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 869,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,835,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LATAM Airlines Group by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 574,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 188,672 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in LATAM Airlines Group by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 326,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in LATAM Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth $717,000. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

