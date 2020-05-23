Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LSGOF shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Land Securities Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LSGOF opened at $6.57 on Friday. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.49.

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.