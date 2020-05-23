Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LSGOF shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Land Securities Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LSGOF opened at $6.57 on Friday. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.49.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

Analyst Recommendations for Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF)

