KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) has been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas cut shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

OTCMKTS:KHNGY opened at $27.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $34.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day moving average of $30.86.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking online, tracking, and tracing of shipment services; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

