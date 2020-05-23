Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Price Target Raised to C$68.00

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$58.00 to C$68.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KL. CIBC upped their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$62.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$67.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$61.93.

Shares of TSE:KL opened at C$53.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$54.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$53.04. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion and a PE ratio of 18.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12-month low of C$25.67 and a 12-month high of C$67.87.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$544.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$541.05 million. Equities research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.5200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

