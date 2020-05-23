Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 962.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,866 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $650,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,377. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.70.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $139.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.74 and a 200 day moving average of $136.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

