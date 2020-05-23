KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Short Interest Update

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,750,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the April 30th total of 15,940,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several research firms recently commented on KEY. CIBC dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 4,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $49,783.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,012.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher M. Gorman bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 111,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 91,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEY opened at $10.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.14. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

