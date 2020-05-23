KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $2.50 to $1.50. The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.21. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. KemPharm shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KemPharm stock. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH) by 182.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,876 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,190 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network owned 0.50% of KemPharm worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.35.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that KemPharm Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KemPharm Company Profile (NASDAQ:KMPH)

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes KP415 and KP484 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and KP879 for the treatment of stimulant use disorder.

