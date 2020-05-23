Jr. Fred W. Fairclough Sells 3,750 Shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Stock

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $74,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PUB opened at $20.49 on Friday. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $31.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Peoples Utah Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $30.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.12 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PUB shares. BidaskClub upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUB. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $8,113,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 64.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 565,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 222,134 shares during the period. Davis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 802,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after purchasing an additional 52,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 44,840 shares during the period. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,203,000. 39.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.