JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 85.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 272,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.75.

NYSE:JPM opened at $89.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $274.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

