Joseph R. Prusz Sells 9,990 Shares of The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) Stock

The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) CRO Joseph R. Prusz sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $51,248.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 431,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of The Rubicon Project stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.00. The Rubicon Project Inc has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $563.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.70.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.22 million. The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. On average, analysts forecast that The Rubicon Project Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of The Rubicon Project from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of The Rubicon Project from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of The Rubicon Project from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Rubicon Project from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in The Rubicon Project during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Rubicon Project during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in The Rubicon Project by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in The Rubicon Project during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in The Rubicon Project by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

The Rubicon Project Company Profile

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

