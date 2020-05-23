John Thompson Turner Sells 379 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Stock

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Director John Thompson Turner sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $68,951.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,088 shares in the company, valued at $743,729.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Global Payments stock opened at $176.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Global Payments Inc has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $209.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.17.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2,928.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1,976.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.10.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

