John Thompson Turner Sells 379 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Stock

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Director John Thompson Turner sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $68,951.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,088 shares in the company, valued at $743,729.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Global Payments stock opened at $176.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Global Payments Inc has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $209.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.17.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2,928.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1,976.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.
GPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.10.
About Global Payments
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.
Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.