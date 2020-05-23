John R. Roberts Sells 10,000 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Stock

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Director John R. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CNC opened at $64.84 on Friday. Centene Corp has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.56. The company has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.13). Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $26.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Centene in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.