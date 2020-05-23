Jerry James Hunter Sells 91,000 Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter sold 91,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $1,607,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,617,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,227,186.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 11,713 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $159,062.54.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.32. Snap Inc has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $19.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.01 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.64% and a negative net margin of 55.40%. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Snap Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Snap by 2,335.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Snap by 9,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.19% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Snap from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Snap from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Snap to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.65.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

