Jeffrey Raich Sells 7,308 Shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Stock

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) insider Jeffrey Raich sold 7,308 shares of Moelis & Co stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $219,313.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Raich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 20th, Jeffrey Raich sold 3,838 shares of Moelis & Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $114,218.88.

On Monday, May 11th, Jeffrey Raich sold 20,000 shares of Moelis & Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $620,600.00.

On Friday, May 8th, Jeffrey Raich sold 1,500 shares of Moelis & Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $46,140.00.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $29.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.27 and a 200-day moving average of $32.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Moelis & Co has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $41.27.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $153.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.29 million. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Moelis & Co will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Moelis & Co’s payout ratio is presently 52.04%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Co from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Co from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Moelis & Co from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Moelis & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Moelis & Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,311,000. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in Moelis & Co by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,309,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,987,000 after purchasing an additional 961,128 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Moelis & Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,009,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moelis & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,105,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Moelis & Co by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 966,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,836,000 after purchasing an additional 486,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

