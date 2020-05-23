Jeffrey Raich Sells 3,838 Shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Stock

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) insider Jeffrey Raich sold 3,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $114,218.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey Raich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moelis & Co alerts:

On Monday, May 18th, Jeffrey Raich sold 7,308 shares of Moelis & Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $219,313.08.

On Monday, May 11th, Jeffrey Raich sold 20,000 shares of Moelis & Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $620,600.00.

On Friday, May 8th, Jeffrey Raich sold 1,500 shares of Moelis & Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $46,140.00.

MC stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. Moelis & Co has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $41.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.51.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $153.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.29 million. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Co will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.04%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Moelis & Co from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Moelis & Co from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Moelis & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Moelis & Co in the first quarter worth approximately $39,311,000. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Moelis & Co by 40.9% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,309,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,987,000 after acquiring an additional 961,128 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Moelis & Co in the first quarter worth approximately $25,009,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Moelis & Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,105,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Moelis & Co by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 966,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,836,000 after acquiring an additional 486,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Co

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.