Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Kamada Ltd.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Kamada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kamada’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KMDA. ValuEngine lowered Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Kamada from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

Kamada stock opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.50. Kamada has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $325.89 million, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMDA. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kamada in the first quarter worth $69,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Kamada in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kamada during the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kamada during the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 9.7% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

