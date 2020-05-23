JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Cfra

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price lifted by Cfra from $48.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

JD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of JD.Com in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of JD.Com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Mizuho upgraded shares of JD.Com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.93.

Shares of JD.Com stock opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. JD.Com has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.57. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $170.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that JD.Com will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in JD.Com in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of JD.Com by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 232,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,532,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of JD.Com by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 674,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of JD.Com by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.47% of the company’s stock.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

