JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JBGS. TheStreet upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

In related news, Director Charles E. Haldeman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.11 per share, with a total value of $361,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Robert Alexander Stewart sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $2,894,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBGS. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth about $27,000. New Potomac Partners LLC purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 4,756.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 154.6% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. 81.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $28.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $42.36.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.61 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 2.44%. JBG SMITH Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.90%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

