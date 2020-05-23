James J. Frome Sells 63,261 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) COO James J. Frome sold 63,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $3,799,455.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,573.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $62.69 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $64.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.89 and a 200-day moving average of $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPSC. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.
About SPS Commerce
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.
