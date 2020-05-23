James J. Frome Sells 63,261 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) COO James J. Frome sold 63,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $3,799,455.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,573.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $62.69 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $64.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.89 and a 200-day moving average of $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 7,735.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPSC. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.