Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) Director David Mcglade Sells 1,017,730 Shares

Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) Director David Mcglade sold 1,017,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.42, for a total value of $427,446.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE I opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.34. Intelsat SA has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $27.29.

Get Intelsat alerts:

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $516.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.87 million. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intelsat SA will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Intelsat during the first quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Intelsat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Intelsat by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Intelsat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new position in Intelsat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on I. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Intelsat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Intelsat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Cowen downgraded Intelsat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Intelsat from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intelsat in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Intelsat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Intelsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.