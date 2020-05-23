Insider Selling: TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) CEO Sells 196,894 Shares of Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 196,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $15,609,756.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,553,643.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $80.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.74. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

TRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransUnion from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $152,176,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 3,167.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 651,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,796,000 after purchasing an additional 631,806 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,529,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,889,000 after buying an additional 628,927 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,095,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,753,000 after buying an additional 586,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,362,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,897,000 after acquiring an additional 576,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

