Insider Selling: Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Sells 15,028 Shares of Stock

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 15,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $4,530,340.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 473,116 shares in the company, valued at $142,625,549.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey Terry Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 18th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 254,883 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $77,400,320.61.

Trade Desk stock opened at $307.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Trade Desk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $136.00 and a fifty-two week high of $327.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $253.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.69.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.81. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 61.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $4,149,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at $1,675,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $3,150,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.07.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

