Insider Selling: The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) CEO Sells 48,174 Shares of Stock

The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 48,174 shares of The Rubicon Project stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $247,132.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael G. Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 18th, Michael G. Barrett sold 41,409 shares of The Rubicon Project stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $224,850.87.

Shares of NYSE:RUBI opened at $5.17 on Friday. The Rubicon Project Inc has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $13.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $563.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.70.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.22 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Rubicon Project Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of The Rubicon Project from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of The Rubicon Project from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of The Rubicon Project from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.10.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 16,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

The Rubicon Project Company Profile

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

