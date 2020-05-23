Insider Selling: SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) President Sells 72,253 Shares of Stock

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) President Thomas E. Hale sold 72,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $1,438,557.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SVMK opened at $19.24 on Friday. SVMK Inc has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -32.07 and a beta of 1.44.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 26.88% and a negative net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SVMK Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVMK by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 349,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 19,152 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVMK by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 547,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after acquiring an additional 18,101 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SVMK by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 45,092 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SVMK by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,225,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,557,000 after buying an additional 66,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in SVMK by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 30,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

SVMK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised SVMK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SVMK in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

