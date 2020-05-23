Insider Selling: NB DIST/NPV VTG FPD (LON:NBDG) Insider Sells £8,566.62 in Stock

NB DIST/NPV VTG FPD (LON:NBDG) insider John Hallam sold 12,786 shares of NB DIST/NPV VTG FPD stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.88), for a total value of £8,566.62 ($11,268.90).

Shares of LON NBDG opened at GBX 54.75 ($0.72) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 55.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 64.28. NB DIST/NPV VTG FPD has a 52 week low of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 91.02 ($1.20).

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for NB DIST/NPV VTG FPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB DIST/NPV VTG FPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.