Insider Selling: Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.34, for a total value of $1,369,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,970 shares in the company, valued at $82,836,009.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $354.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.86, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $380.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $307.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.20.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.92 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 26.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Argus lifted their price target on Illumina from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Illumina from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Illumina from $298.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.24.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Illumina by 143.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 94,113 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $25,704,000 after acquiring an additional 55,378 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Illumina by 24.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter valued at $149,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

