Insider Selling: Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Insider Sells 3,425 Shares of Stock

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) insider Nima Kelly sold 3,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $265,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,309 shares in the company, valued at $10,408,947.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nima Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 8th, Nima Kelly sold 17,579 shares of Godaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,310,866.03.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Nima Kelly sold 3,749 shares of Godaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $206,045.04.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Nima Kelly sold 661 shares of Godaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $40,486.25.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Nima Kelly sold 700 shares of Godaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $48,230.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Nima Kelly sold 386 shares of Godaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $26,691.90.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Nima Kelly sold 2,378 shares of Godaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $174,616.54.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $75.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. Godaddy Inc has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $78.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.87.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Godaddy had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Godaddy Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GDDY shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Godaddy from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Godaddy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Godaddy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Godaddy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Godaddy by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Godaddy by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Godaddy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Godaddy by 1,035.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

