Insider Selling: Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Lance Willsey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 398,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,458,648.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Lance Willsey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Exelixis alerts:

On Thursday, May 14th, Lance Willsey sold 15,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $378,900.00.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average of $19.08. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.64 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 30.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXEL shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Exelixis from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Exelixis from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.92.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelixis in the first quarter worth $30,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Exelixis in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Read More: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.