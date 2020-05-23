Insider Selling: Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $2,655,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,613,191.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BX stock opened at $53.95 on Friday. Blackstone Group LP has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.46. The firm has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.91, a PEG ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

BX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Argus boosted their price target on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Blackstone Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.35.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 530,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,688,000 after buying an additional 104,733 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $626,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

