Insider Selling: Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Insider Sells 50,656 Shares of Stock

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 50,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $1,756,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bennett Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 20th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 40,954 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $1,429,294.60.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 32,865 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $1,126,612.20.

On Monday, May 11th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 67,044 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $2,324,415.48.

On Friday, May 8th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 72,786 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $2,525,674.20.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 108,884 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $3,800,051.60.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 162,921 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $5,855,380.74.

On Monday, April 27th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 58,936 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $2,045,079.20.

On Monday, April 13th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 2,200 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $75,020.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 268,697 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $9,353,342.57.

Shares of ARES opened at $35.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Ares Management Corp has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $41.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average is $33.97.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $411.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.82 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 5.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ares Management Corp will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter worth about $145,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ares Management by 8.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,331,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,697,000 after acquiring an additional 99,553 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ares Management by 68.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $852,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Ares Management by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 130,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares during the period. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Ares Management from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Ares Management from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Ares Management from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

