Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) PT Lowered to C$7.25 at Canaccord Genuity

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$9.00 to C$7.25 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on INO.UN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$9.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

INO.UN opened at C$6.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $194.99 million and a PE ratio of 5.30. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$3.39 and a 1 year high of C$11.26.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

