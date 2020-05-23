Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) PT Lowered to GBX 1,700

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.43% from the stock’s previous close.

IMB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 1,755 ($23.09) to GBX 1,685 ($22.17) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,987.50 ($26.14).

IMB opened at GBX 1,512 ($19.89) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,601.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,706.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion and a PE ratio of 14.29. Imperial Brands has a twelve month low of GBX 1,258.20 ($16.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,256 ($29.68).

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 103 ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 102.60 ($1.35) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Imperial Brands will post 29078.9999755 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

