Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) PT Lowered to GBX 1,700

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.43% from the stock’s previous close.
IMB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 1,755 ($23.09) to GBX 1,685 ($22.17) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,987.50 ($26.14).
IMB opened at GBX 1,512 ($19.89) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,601.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,706.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion and a PE ratio of 14.29. Imperial Brands has a twelve month low of GBX 1,258.20 ($16.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,256 ($29.68).
About Imperial Brands
Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.
Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.