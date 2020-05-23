ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on IMGN. ValuEngine upgraded ImmunoGen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ImmunoGen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.25.

IMGN opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $931.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 2.30. ImmunoGen has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $7.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.15.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Craig Barrows sold 16,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $82,295.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 145,275 shares in the company, valued at $724,922.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Ryll sold 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $83,782.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,363.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,952 shares of company stock valued at $460,322 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 61.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 35.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

