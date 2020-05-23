II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Shares Down 5.2% Following Insider Selling

II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)’s stock price traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $44.52 and last traded at $45.28, 2,047,784 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 10% from the average session volume of 1,869,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.75.

Specifically, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 10,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $502,599.58. Following the sale, the president now owns 19,233 shares in the company, valued at $881,256.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,077,630.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,807,443. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IIVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on II-VI from $28.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on II-VI from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of II-VI from $31.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of II-VI from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.62.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -46.20 and a beta of 1.17.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $627.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.66 million. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. II-VI’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that II-VI, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in II-VI by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in II-VI by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 23,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 4.3% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

