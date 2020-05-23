II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) President Sells $502,599.58 in Stock

II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 10,969 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $502,599.58. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,256.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $45.28 on Friday. II-VI, Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $48.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.65 and a 200-day moving average of $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.20 and a beta of 1.17.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $627.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. II-VI’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that II-VI, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IIVI. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of II-VI from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of II-VI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of II-VI in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of II-VI from $28.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in II-VI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in II-VI during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in II-VI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in II-VI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in II-VI during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

