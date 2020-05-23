iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on ICAD shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of iCAD from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of iCAD by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iCAD by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICAD stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.30. iCAD has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $15.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter. iCAD had a negative net margin of 69.56% and a negative return on equity of 95.94%. Equities research analysts expect that iCAD will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

